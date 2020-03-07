Grindr has over 4.5 million daily active users, and describes itself as the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. Photo: Reuters
Grindr’s Chinese owner Beijing Kunlun Tech to sell gay dating app for US$608 million
- Asked by US government to divest itself, gaming firm has agreed to sell its 98.59 per cent state to San Vicente Acquisition
- Investment group includes former Baidu executive James Lu
Topic | US-China tech war
