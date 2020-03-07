A sign for face maks is seen in the window of a coronavirus pop-up store in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus infects more than 100,000 worldwide, wreaking financial havoc
- Business districts starting to empty and stock markets tumbling across the globe
- Schools closed, sports and music events cancelled as number of cases outside China climbs, with at least six countries reporting first infections
