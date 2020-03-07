Workers are busy on the face mask production line at the GAC Component workshop in Guangzhou in February. Photo: Xinhua
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US excludes Chinese face masks and medical gear from trade war tariffs

  • Approvals for products like sanitising wipes and surgical gowns appear to have been expedited, with some being granted in just over a month
  • Requested exclusions for other items, like Apple AirPods, still pending after several months
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:57am, 7 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Workers are busy on the face mask production line at the GAC Component workshop in Guangzhou in February. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak