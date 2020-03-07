Then White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney pictured in December. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump replaces chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with ally Mark Meadows

  • The US president announced in a tweet that close ally Mark Meadows, one of the most conservative members of the House, would assume the role
  • Meanwhile, Meadows’ predecessor Mick Mulvaney, who served for 14 months, has been named special envoy to Northern Ireland
Associated Press
Updated: 10:59am, 7 Mar, 2020

Donald Trump