A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker sprays disinfectant and wipes a turnstile. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: New York declares state of emergency as number of infected patients rises
- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the number of people testing positive statewide has now reached 76
- The state of emergency allows the state to hire more staff as local health departments become stressed by the growing number of victims
