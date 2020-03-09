The Princess Cruises Grand Princess cruise ship sits off the coast of San Francisco. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship will dock Monday in California after 21 people test positive for virus
- There are more than 3,500 people on board the liner waiting to disembark
- Donald Trump said he would prefer not to allow the passengers onto American soil but will defer to the recommendations of medical experts
