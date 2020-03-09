US President Donald Trump is seen on a news broadcast discussing the coronavirus spending bill. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Trump hails ‘perfectly coordinated’ response as White House rebuked for strategy blunders

  • Two more deaths were reported in Washington state on Sunday, both linked to a virus-hit care home near Seattle, bringing the nationwide toll to at least 21
  • Trump, who has been accused of peddling misinformation on the outbreak, blamed the media in a tweet for trying to make his government ‘look bad’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:22am, 9 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump is seen on a news broadcast discussing the coronavirus spending bill. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak: All stories