US President Donald Trump is seen on a news broadcast discussing the coronavirus spending bill. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Trump hails ‘perfectly coordinated’ response as White House rebuked for strategy blunders
- Two more deaths were reported in Washington state on Sunday, both linked to a virus-hit care home near Seattle, bringing the nationwide toll to at least 21
- Trump, who has been accused of peddling misinformation on the outbreak, blamed the media in a tweet for trying to make his government ‘look bad’
