Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AFP
Trading at New York Stock Exchange halted for 15 minutes after S&P plummets 7 per cent
- Markets have been sharply declining in recent weeks off record highs, in part over concerns about the new coronavirus
- New York Federal Reserve Bank announced it will increase its daily injections of cash into financial markets by US$50 billion to US$150 billion
Topic | Stocks
