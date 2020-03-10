Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, speaks during a ceremony in February to commemorate the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: New York Port Authority chief Rick Cotton tests positive as number of cases in state hits 142

  • Governor Andrew Cuomo unveils New York’s own brand of hand sanitiser, made by prisoners, to meet shortages from outbreak
  • State of emergency has been declared in New York, with schools closed and thousands of students staying home
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 2:48am, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, speaks during a ceremony in February to commemorate the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak