Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, speaks during a ceremony in February to commemorate the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New York Port Authority chief Rick Cotton tests positive as number of cases in state hits 142
- Governor Andrew Cuomo unveils New York’s own brand of hand sanitiser, made by prisoners, to meet shortages from outbreak
- State of emergency has been declared in New York, with schools closed and thousands of students staying home
