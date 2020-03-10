President Donald Trump (right) greets congressman Doug Collins as he arrives on Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia on Friday. Photo: AP
US lawmaker Doug Collins exposed to coronavirus before shaking hands with Donald Trump
- Congressman now in self-quarantine after finding out he had been in contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus
- Lawmaker Matt Gaetz, who just flew with president on Air Force One, also in self-quarantine because he met infected person at political conference 11 days ago
