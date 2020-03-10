People in protective gear walk towards the Grand Princess cruise ship as coronavirus tests are conducted and arrangements are being made to offload passengers while the vessel docks at the Port of Oakland, in California, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US couple sues owner of coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship for more than US$1 million
- Passengers Ronald and Eva Weissberger claim Princess Cruise Lines put profits over safety and did not have proper screening protocols in place
- Ship, on which 21 coronavirus cases were detected, has docked in Oakland, California, so it’s 2,400 passengers can disembark
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
