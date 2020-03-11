Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets workers and discusses gun rights as he tours the Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden seeks to cement lead in Michigan as Bernie Sanders hopes for upset
- Next crucial phase in battle for Democratic presidential nomination kicks off as six states cast votes on ‘mini Super Tuesday’
- To keep White House hopes alive, Sanders needs to repeat stunning 2016 win over Hillary Clinton in Michigan, which has 125 delegates
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets workers and discusses gun rights as he tours the Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP