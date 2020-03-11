New Rochelle, a community in Westchester County north of New York City, has reported 108 coronavirus cases. Image: Google Maps
Coronavirus: New York state deploys National Guard troops to create containment zone around largest US cluster
- Schools, religious institutions and other gathering places within 1.6km radius to be shut down; public spaces to be cleaned
- New York City suburb of New Rochelle is at centre of outbreak of 108 cases, out of 173 statewide
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
