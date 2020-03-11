A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University on Tuesday, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after spring break. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: outrage as Harvard gives students five days to leave campus

  • Some undergraduates unable to return home at short notice, while others have limited internet access off campus and cannot attend courses online
  • Thousands of students left scrambling as Stanford, Columbia, Princeton and other US universities cancel in-person classes
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:31am, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University on Tuesday, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after spring break. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak