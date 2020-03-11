A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University on Tuesday, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after spring break. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: outrage as Harvard gives students five days to leave campus
- Some undergraduates unable to return home at short notice, while others have limited internet access off campus and cannot attend courses online
- Thousands of students left scrambling as Stanford, Columbia, Princeton and other US universities cancel in-person classes
