Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years for sexual assault and rape in landmark #MeToo case
- Once one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, Weinstein had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison
- Weinstein’s lawyers on Monday sought the minimum possible sentence of five years, asking judge to consider Weinstein’s charitable activities
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court. Photo: Reuters