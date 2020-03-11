Trader John Santiago works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Dow dives more than 1,100 points early on Wednesday as US coronavirus cases exceed 1,000
- The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell more than 100 points, or 4 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite lost as much as 289 points, or more than 3 per cent
- Markets await US President Donald Trump’s stimulus plan to combat the Covid-19 epidemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
