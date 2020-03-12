US President Donald Trump listens during a White House meeting with banking industry executives about the coronavirus on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Trump fears emergency declaration would contradict coronavirus message
- US president is concerned such a move would hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu
- Trump is especially sensitive to variations in the stock market, which has taken a beating amid the outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
