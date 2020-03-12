Acknowledging severity of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump announced travel suspension from Europe – except Britain. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump announces suspension of travel from Europe to the US, US$50 billion in small business loans
- President’s speech coincided with announcement by Tom Hanks that actor and his wife have Covid-19, and the NBA’s statement that it will suspend season indefinitely
- Acknowledging severity of the coronavirus crisis, Trump announces travel suspension from Europe – except Britain – and other economic measures including US$50 billion in loans to small businesses
