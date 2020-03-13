Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, hug on stage after the federal election in Montreal in October. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Canada’s Justin Trudeau self-isolates as wife gets tested

  • PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau started having flu-like symptoms after returning from speaking engagement in Britain
  • Trudeau will work from home, and hold meetings with provincial premiers by phone instead of in person
Reuters and Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 1:30am, 13 Mar, 2020

