Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, hug on stage after the federal election in Montreal in October. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Canada’s Justin Trudeau self-isolates as wife gets tested
- PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau started having flu-like symptoms after returning from speaking engagement in Britain
- Trudeau will work from home, and hold meetings with provincial premiers by phone instead of in person
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
