The crisis at Princess Cruises deepened last week after one of its ships, The Grand Princess, was denied entry to San Francisco Bay en route back from Hawaii as authorities learned some passengers and crew had developed flu-like symptoms.

An initial round of testing found that 21 people, mostly crew, had been infected. At least one couple who took the cruise has sued the company, seeking over US$1 million in damages for emotional trauma.

Passengers from an earlier cruise to Mexico aboard the same ship had also tested positive for coronavirus.

In February, the company’s Diamond Princess cruise ship was in the spotlight when hundreds on board were infected in what was then the biggest concentration of confirmed cases outside China. About 700 people on board were infected and six died.

The suspension set off alarm bells among those responsible for booking cruise holidays.

“We’re playing musical phones trying to get answers from the different cruise operators and airlines we work with … that’s really what our day-in-day-out life looks like right now,” said a travel agent in Wisconsin who handles bookings for Princess Cruises.

However, the agent said he still had holidaymakers interested in booking a Princess cruise in June.

Princess voyages under way will carry on as planned, while those that extend beyond March 17 will be ended at the “most convenient location for guests,” the company said.