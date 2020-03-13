Employees in Mickey and Minnie Mouse costumes wave in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in July 2005. Photo: AFP
Disneyland in California to close over coronavirus
- World’s second most visited theme park will remain shut at least until end of March
- Closure follows calls by California officials for large gatherings to be cancelled across the state to slow spread of Covid-19
