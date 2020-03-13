US whistle-blower Chelsea Manning speaks at an internet media convention in Berlin in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning to be released from prison immediately, judge orders

  • Former soldier still owes US$256,000 in accrued fines for refusing to testify in investigation
  • Manning reportedly tried to kill herself on Wednesday and is currently recovering
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 7:04am, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

US whistle-blower Chelsea Manning speaks at an internet media convention in Berlin in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE