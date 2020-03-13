US customs officials patrol at an entry point in El Paso, Texas. A young woman died after falling while trying to climb the border wall near El Paso. Photo: AP
Pregnant teen dies after falling while trying to climb US border wall in Texas
- The Guatemalan and her partner were taken to the border wall near El Paso after dark and encouraged to climb the wall
- She suffered a cerebral haemorrhage, pelvis fracture and lacerations. Attempts to deliver her baby before she died were unsuccessful
