US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday morning that a deal was close for emergency coronavirus legislation sought by House Democrats. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury secretary says deal ‘very close’ on emergency coronavirus legislation

  • Steven Mnuchin says negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are ‘going very well’
  • Measure includes emergency paid leave, free coronavirus testing and increases to federal food assistance programmes
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 12:35am, 14 Mar, 2020

