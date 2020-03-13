US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday morning that a deal was close for emergency coronavirus legislation sought by House Democrats. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury secretary says deal ‘very close’ on emergency coronavirus legislation
- Steven Mnuchin says negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are ‘going very well’
- Measure includes emergency paid leave, free coronavirus testing and increases to federal food assistance programmes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
