US President Donald Trump during his Oval Office address about the widening coronavirus crisis on Wednesday night. Photo: AFP
President Trump to declare national emergency to speed virus response, sources say
- Trump is under increasing pressure to act, as governors and mayors nationwide step up actions to mitigate the spread
- The president said he will hold a news conference at 3pm in Washington
