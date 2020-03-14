Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the nation at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Reuters
‘We have to do this’: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tells of isolation after wife’s coronavirus diagnosis, as nation is advised against foreign travel
- Canada has shut down Parliament and advised against all non-essential trips outside the country
- Trudeau says he will be in isolation for two weeks because ‘we have to do this … we are following medical advice, as should all Canadians’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
