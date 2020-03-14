Singapore billionaire Oei Hong Leong and a model of his proposed development on the Plaza of Nations site on Vancouver's waterfront. Photo: Mata Press Service
Singapore billionaire Oei Hong Leong says Vancouver developer threatened ‘bodily harm’ in US$175 million lawsuit
- The Hongcouver Blog: Oei Hong Leong’s unproven lawsuit says Canada’s Concord Pacific tried to thwart efforts to find alternative partners to develop trophy site
- Concord denies Oei’s claims, including assertion that Hong Kong deal maker Charles Chan conspired with Concord’s Terry Hui, and that Hui’s deputy issued threats
Topic | Hongcouver
Singapore billionaire Oei Hong Leong and a model of his proposed development on the Plaza of Nations site on Vancouver's waterfront. Photo: Mata Press Service