Bill Gates has been serving as an adviser to current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and will continue to do so, while focusing more on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Reuters
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway boards to focus on philanthropy
- Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and it now has a market capitalisation of more than US$1.2 trillion
- He will continue to advise the Microsoft CEO but devote most of his time to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Topic | Microsoft
