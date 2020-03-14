Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol before the vote on the coronavirus aid package bill. Photo: AFP
US House passes coronavirus aid package bill, likely to pass Senate vote too
- The Democratic-controlled House passed the package to expand safety-net programmes to help those who will be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic
- Donald Trump said he supported the package, raising the likelihood it will pass the Republican-controlled Senate next week
