Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that he wanted to see "dramatic diminution in the personal interaction" at bars and restaurants in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus updates: Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert in US, does not rule out a nationwide lockdown
- Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would like to see a ‘dramatic diminution’ of interaction at bars and restaurants
- Governor of New York state urges residents to stay home
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that he wanted to see "dramatic diminution in the personal interaction" at bars and restaurants in the US. Photo: Bloomberg