Medical personnel collect a sample from a patient at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in San Francisco, California. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US infections likely to surge as mobile testing gets underway, officials say

  • Following in the footsteps of South Korea, ‘drive-through’ coronavirus diagnostic testing will be rolled out across the US in the coming days
  • President Donald Trump has told Americans who have been panic-buying supplies at grocery stores to ‘relax’ and ‘take it easy’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 7:44am, 16 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical personnel collect a sample from a patient at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in San Francisco, California. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE