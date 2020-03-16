Democratic US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake. Photo: Reuters
Biden and Sanders: would either be a better leader than Trump in a crisis?
- Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders clash without audience in a one-on-one debate without a studio audience
- They agreed on the need for stronger leadership amid the rampaging coronavirus
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake. Photo: Reuters