Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday. Trudeau is in medical self-isolation at his residence after his wife tested positive to Covid-19 last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Canada shuts borders to non-citizens and non-residents in dramatic escalation of pandemic fight
- US citizens will be exempted from the ban. Meanwhile, all foreign flights are being redirected to Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal or Calgary
- Trudeau, in isolation since wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus last week, told all Canadians to ‘stay home’
