President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force on Monday in Washington. Photo: AP
Donald Trump advises against social gatherings of more than 10 people, has no plans for a national lockdown
- The US president said he expected the coronavirus outbreak to last until July, August or even longer
- Multiple state governors have ordered the shuttering of restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses to ‘flatten’ the epidemic curve
