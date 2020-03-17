President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force on Monday in Washington. Photo: AP
Donald Trump advises against social gatherings of more than 10 people, has no plans for a national lockdown

  • The US president said he expected the coronavirus outbreak to last until July, August or even longer
  • Multiple state governors have ordered the shuttering of restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses to ‘flatten’ the epidemic curve
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 5:04am, 17 Mar, 2020

