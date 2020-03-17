A nurse in protective clothing handles a potentially infected coronavirus swab at a drive-by testing centre in Seattle on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Latest coronavirus testing glitch: not enough cotton swabs

  • Trump administration warns labs of supply ‘speed bumps’ as testing expands
  • Testing labs also concerned about availability of personal protective equipment for staff
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:28am, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A nurse in protective clothing handles a potentially infected coronavirus swab at a drive-by testing centre in Seattle on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE