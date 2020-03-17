A customer leaves a supermarket in Liverpool with a trolley full of toilet paper on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus panic buying: the psychology behind toilet paper hoarding

  • Game theory alone can’t explain why loo rolls are disappearing off shelves faster than canned goods and other key items
  • Such behaviour also occurred in previous pandemics, including Spanish flu in 1918
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:58am, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A customer leaves a supermarket in Liverpool with a trolley full of toilet paper on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE