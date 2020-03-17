The commander overseeing the 28,500 or so US troops in hard-hit South Korea was treating the coronavirus response like a full-fledged military operation. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

How will world’s most powerful military fight coronavirus threat?

  • US military’s health care system is geared more toward handling combat casualties than infectious diseases
  • At the latest count, the US military has 37 reported coronavirus cases, including 18 military personnel
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 4:42pm, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The commander overseeing the 28,500 or so US troops in hard-hit South Korea was treating the coronavirus response like a full-fledged military operation. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE