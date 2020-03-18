US President Donald Trump holds a news briefing on the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: Trump administration seeks US$850 billion stimulus package to prop up economy
- Package would include US$50 billion for airlines – hard hit by the pandemic – and US$250 billion for small business loans
- UK government’s chief scientific adviser says ‘reasonable’ to estimate 55,000 people could have Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
US President Donald Trump holds a news briefing on the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters