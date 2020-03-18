Ice skating in Whistler, British Columbia. Photo: Tourism Whistler/Justa Jeskova
United States & Canada

Coronavirus: International alert as Hong Kong skiers return from Whistler and Vancouver infected with Covid-19

  • Hong Kong authorities have alerted Canadian counterparts after the two women tested positive immediately upon their return from an eight-day ski holiday
  • The coronavirus cases are classified as imported from Canada, as Hong Kong tries to trace people who shared their return flight
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 12:31am, 18 Mar, 2020

