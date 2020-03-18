Ice skating in Whistler, British Columbia. Photo: Tourism Whistler/Justa Jeskova
Coronavirus: International alert as Hong Kong skiers return from Whistler and Vancouver infected with Covid-19
- Hong Kong authorities have alerted Canadian counterparts after the two women tested positive immediately upon their return from an eight-day ski holiday
- The coronavirus cases are classified as imported from Canada, as Hong Kong tries to trace people who shared their return flight
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
