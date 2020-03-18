US President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explains elements of the stimulus package at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: White House stimulus plan to offset outbreak’s financial impact includes cash payments

  • Checks of US$1,000 to Americans are part of a Trump administration package reported to cost up to US$850 billion
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says plan also includes three-month deferral of tax payments by both individuals and businesses
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 2:39am, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explains elements of the stimulus package at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE