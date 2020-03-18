A voter fills out his ballot during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus looms over Democratic primaries as voters stay home

  • Outbreak prompts Ohio to postpone contest, shows signs of hurting Tuesday’s turnout in Arizona, Florida and Illinois
  • Bernie Sanders could face renewed pressure to drop presidential bid if he loses badly to Joe Biden
Reuters
Updated: 6:14am, 18 Mar, 2020

