Sailors bow their heads during the invocation at the commissioning ceremony for USS Ralph Johnson in 2018. File photo: Handout
Coronavirus destroyer: another American sailor tests positive
- Sailor assigned to the USS Ralph Johnson, a guided-missile destroyer tested positive for the virus
- Protecting warships, tight spaces filled with military personnel, from the coronavirus poses a daunting challenge for US Navy
