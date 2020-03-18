Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders is seen during a presidential debate on March 15. He has not won any contests since Super Tuesday in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands. Photo: AFP
Bernie Sanders to ‘assess’ his US presidential campaign after latest primary losses to Joe Biden
- The Democratic Party presidential hopeful lost to former vice-president Biden in the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries
- Sanders will be ‘having conversations with supporters’ in the next few weeks, his campaign said
