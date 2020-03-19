Cemetery workers and funeral agency employees in protective masks at a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: Italy death toll jumps to nearly 3,000
- Fatalities surge by 475 to 2,978, in country’s biggest increase since start of outbreak
- Canada’s Trudeau unveils US$56.4 billion stimulus package; US and Canada to close border
