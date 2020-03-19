A US Senate lectern is sanitised before a press conference. Lawmakers passed a coronavirus economic stimulus package on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

US Senate passes coronavirus relief bill, setting up signing by Donald Trump

  • The Families First Coronavirus Response Act assures emergency paid leave for those diagnosed with or caring for someone affected by Covid-19
  • Bill also requires free testing for all, including the uninsured, and food assistance programmes
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 4:33am, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A US Senate lectern is sanitised before a press conference. Lawmakers passed a coronavirus economic stimulus package on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE