A US Senate lectern is sanitised before a press conference. Lawmakers passed a coronavirus economic stimulus package on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Senate passes coronavirus relief bill, setting up signing by Donald Trump
- The Families First Coronavirus Response Act assures emergency paid leave for those diagnosed with or caring for someone affected by Covid-19
- Bill also requires free testing for all, including the uninsured, and food assistance programmes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
