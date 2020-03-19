A traveller in protective gear passes a mural on the way to the security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US suspending visa services worldwide
- Missions in countries including South Korea, Germany, Spain and South Africa announce they are stopping or significantly reducing services
- Unprecedented move could affect hundreds of thousands of people
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
