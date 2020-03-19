The “Fearless Girl” statue outside the New York Stock Exchange was sporting a surgical mask on Thursday. US stocks were swerving between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street but the moves were more subdued than the wild swings that have dominated recent sessions. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US stocks open lower but claw back into positive territory

  • Following Wednesday’s massive sell-off, markets find some room to rebound
  • In an early sign of the outbreak’s economic impact in the US, workers filing first-time jobless claims surged to their highest numbers in 2½ years
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 10:53pm, 19 Mar, 2020

