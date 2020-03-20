A photo taken at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver on Wednesday, the day that Vancouver's mayor said he would declare a state of emergency over the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Supplied
Coronavirus: Go home Vancouver. Stay home. Covid-19 social distancing is not a party on the beach
- The Hongcouver Blog: Photos of British Columbians gathering in big numbers at Kitsilano Beach and Whistler show they have much to learn about social distancing
- Hong Kong shows how social distancing works to flatten the coronavirus curve, but it needs consistent behaviour, and understanding of the life-and-death stakes
Topic | Hongcouver
A photo taken at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver on Wednesday, the day that Vancouver's mayor said he would declare a state of emergency over the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Supplied