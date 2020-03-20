A traveller walks past a map of the United States in Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US State Department warns Americans, don’t travel abroad, come home if overseas
- Government raises travel advisory to Level 4, its most severe warning about international travel
- Thousands of US citizens already stuck in limbo abroad – new guidance threatens to create further anxiety and confusion
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
