California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks about the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Sacramento. “The magnitude of this crisis is extraordinary,” he said. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: California governor Gavin Newsom orders all 40 million residents to stay at home
- The governor issued the mandatory restrictions as he asked Congress for US$1 billion in federal funds
- California projects that 25.5 million people in the state will be infected with the Covid-19 disease over an eight-week period
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
